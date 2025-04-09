Kanye West Says Taylor Swift Is Why He's Not Allowed to Perform at Super Bowl

Kanye West is keeping the shock train rolling -- he's just reignited his beef with Taylor Swift, claiming she’s one of the key reasons he hasn’t ever performed at the Super Bowl.

In a since-deleted X post, Kanye vented, "I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat."

Ye and T-Swift's public clash has been around for ages ... everyone remembers that infamous MTV Video Music Awards 2009 moment when Kanye crashed her acceptance speech onstage, declaring the award should’ve gone to Beyoncé instead.

He also name-dropped Taylor in his 2016 song "Famous," sparking more drama when Taylor claimed he didn’t ask for her permission -- and from there, it’s been a roller-coaster of tension between them.

Regarding his second reason ... remember, in 2005, during a telethon to help Louisiana victims of Hurricane Katrina, he said his Bush comment live on camera next to a stunned Mike Myers.

In Kanye's deleted X post, he tried to explain himself further, saying all the things he listed are the reasons he's been blocked from the Super Bowl halftime stage ... 'cause he's apparently "ahead of my time."

He even referenced his ongoing antisemitic comments ... pointing out all those other things -- like wearing a MAGA hat in the Oval Office during Trump's first term -- happened before he "went full Nazi," basically insinuating it wasn’t his own offensive behavior keeping him from the opportunity he thinks he deserves.