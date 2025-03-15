Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Finally Seen After a Month, Sneak Into Restaurant

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have finally been spotted together after more than a month since the Super Bowl ... and the high-profile couple were being unusually sneaky.

The two stepped out for a date night in NYC on Friday ... apparently trying to avoid the public eye by slipping in the back of Del Frisco's Grille in Brookfield Place.

They spent several hours at the fancy steakhouse ... getting in around 7:30 PM and leaving around 11 PM.

The sighting is quite notable for a couple of reasons ... first, it's been so long since they were seen in public -- with the last big putting being the Super Bowl at the beginning of last month ... when Trav and the Chiefs lost to the Eagles.

Secondly, it's pretty out of place for them not to go into a restaurant through the front, no matter the crowd size -- which is usually big when they come to town.

Play video content February 2025 X/@FOX8NOLA

Remember, we saw Tay and Trav out together Friday Feb 7 -- grabbing dinner in NOLA a couple days before the big game -- and it seemed like they were on a double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who also left the restaurant after them.

Play video content New Heights

Travis said on his "New Heights" podcast last month that Taylor's been helping him get through his Super Bowl loss -- saying her music "has something for everything."