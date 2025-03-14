Justin Bieber Posts IG With Taylor Swift Song, Fans Think It's About Feud

Is Justin Bieber using the recent Blood Moon as a cosmic moment of reflection on his feud with Taylor Swift -- or is he reminding her that, no matter what, he’ll always be lurking in the shadows, trolling her?

Here's the deal ... JB posted a shot of Thursday night's eerie eclipse set to Taylor’s ultimate revenge anthem, "Bad Blood" -- and sure, it could just be a fitting choice because of the whole "blood" thing ... but fans are convinced there's more to the IG Story than meets the eye.

Aside from Taylor being ride-or-die for her bestie (and Justin’s ex) Selena Gomez, we all know these two have been locked in a long-running feud.

Back in 2019, Justin rushed to defend his then-manager Scooter Braun after Taylor accused him of bullying her -- and there was a bunch of fallout from that.

Years earlier, he seemingly sided with Kanye West in his infamous feud with Tay Tay ... even posting a FaceTime screenshot with Ye and captioning it, “Taylor Swift what up."