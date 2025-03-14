Justin Bieber Posts IG With Taylor Swift Song, Fans Think It's About Feud
Is Justin Bieber using the recent Blood Moon as a cosmic moment of reflection on his feud with Taylor Swift -- or is he reminding her that, no matter what, he’ll always be lurking in the shadows, trolling her?
Here's the deal ... JB posted a shot of Thursday night's eerie eclipse set to Taylor’s ultimate revenge anthem, "Bad Blood" -- and sure, it could just be a fitting choice because of the whole "blood" thing ... but fans are convinced there's more to the IG Story than meets the eye.
Aside from Taylor being ride-or-die for her bestie (and Justin’s ex) Selena Gomez, we all know these two have been locked in a long-running feud.
Back in 2019, Justin rushed to defend his then-manager Scooter Braun after Taylor accused him of bullying her -- and there was a bunch of fallout from that.
Years earlier, he seemingly sided with Kanye West in his infamous feud with Tay Tay ... even posting a FaceTime screenshot with Ye and captioning it, “Taylor Swift what up."
So, was Bieber taking another jab at Taylor, showing some support to her, or was he just vibing to her music? The internet's deeply divided over it ... but unless JB steps up and spills the truth, we’re all left in the dark -- right under that ominous Blood Moon.