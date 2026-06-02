Taylor Swift’s Former Pal Karlie Kloss Scores Wedding Invite, Beef Squashed

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have officially buried the hatchet ... because Taylor wants Karlie at her wedding.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Karlie scored an invite to Taylor's wedding to Travis Kelce in New York City on July 3, a major development considering the former BFFs haven't been spotted together in years following their widely rumored fallout.

We're told there were real issues between them, but it's all water under the bridge now ... the pals actually made up quite some time ago ... so, Taylor had no problem adding Karlie to the guest list for the celeb-packed ceremony.

As you know, Taylor and Karlie became one of pop culture's most famous friendships after meeting at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The pair were practically inseparable during Taylor's "1989" era … appearing together at award shows, on social media, on road trips, and even landing a joint cover of Vogue.

Rumors of a rift started swirling around 2017 and 2018 when the longtime friends stopped hanging out together.

Neither woman ever confirmed a fallout, but speculation persisted for years with one theory being they'd split over politics ... in 2018, Karlie married Josh Kushner, whose bro Jared is one of President Trump's top advisors ... and Taylor is, famously, no fan of 47.

The other theory ... the fallout was over Karlie and Josh's friendship with Scooter Braun. Karlie and Josh vacationed with Scooter in 2019 ... long after Taylor had declared war on Scooter over his purchase of her master recordings.