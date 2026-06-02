NYPD Commissioner Jokes About Giving Police Security For Taylor Swift Wedding
Taylor Swift NYPD Commish Will Give Tay Wedding Security ... Just Kidding!!!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue has been a well-kept secret for months, with everyone speculating where the big event will go down -- and now the NYPD's top cop is throwing fuel on the fire!
The New York Police Department commissioner, Jessica Tisch, sat down with the city council for a budget hearing Monday in Manhattan, and at one point was asked about overtime funding for her officers.
Tisch ran down a laundry list of major events throughout July that might require police overtime, such as the city's July 4 celebration, the Sail 250 military parade, the NBA Finals, and the FIFA World Cup.
Then Tisch noted ... “and potentially a Taylor Swift wedding." But she quickly poured cold water on the idea, saying, "I’m kidding.”
Page Six reported that Taylor and Travis are going to tie the knot on July 3 in NYC. But there's no official word yet on exactly where the wedding will be held and who is invited and attending.