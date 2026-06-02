NYPD Commissioner Jokes About Giving Police Security For Taylor Swift Wedding

Play video content Video: NYPD Commissioner Jokes About Providing Security for Taylor Swift’s Wedding New York City Council

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue has been a well-kept secret for months, with everyone speculating where the big event will go down -- and now the NYPD's top cop is throwing fuel on the fire!

The New York Police Department commissioner, Jessica Tisch, sat down with the city council for a budget hearing Monday in Manhattan, and at one point was asked about overtime funding for her officers.

Tisch ran down a laundry list of major events throughout July that might require police overtime, such as the city's July 4 celebration, the Sail 250 military parade, the NBA Finals, and the FIFA World Cup.

Then Tisch noted ... “and potentially a Taylor Swift wedding." But she quickly poured cold water on the idea, saying, "I’m kidding.”