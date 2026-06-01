Taylor Swift Wedding: Miles Teller And His Wife Keleigh Unlikely to Attend Due to Rift

Taylor Swift had a falling out with her former close pals, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller -- and whether the two will attend the singer’s wedding to Travis Kelce remains up in the air, TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Keleigh and Taylor are not the BFFs they once were ... with mutuals of the two are hopeful things will be reconciled before the wedding. The source described it as being a “sad time” for the friendship.

Another source said Taylor and Keleigh grew apart due to differences in their lifestyles. As for what that exactly means ... no one is willing to say. Not yet, anyway.

Page Six reported that one of them will have to act quickly since many believe Taylor and Travis are planning to walk down the aisle on July 3, 2026, in NYC.