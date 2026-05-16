Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit Private Event in NYC as Marriage Rumors Grow

They Just Look Like They Are!!

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Walk Hand-in-Hand Private Event in Brooklyn BACKGRID

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may not be married yet, but they're certainly acting like a married couple while out and about in NYC.

The famous lovebirds hit up a private event at HONEY's cocktail bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Saturday night. After being chauffeured to the pub, the two hopped out of an SUV in their fancy outfits and walked hand-in-hand to the front door.

Travis then placed one of his hands gently on Taylor's back as he guided her inside the building.

Although they haven't walked down the aisle yet, Travis and Taylor are clearly very comfortable with each other and ready to take the next step in their relationship.

On Friday night, the power couple was photographed by paparazzi strolling hand-in-hand through Manhattan's Soho neighborhood before heading inside Or’esh for a fancy Mediterranean dinner.