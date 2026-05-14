Taylor Swift Inviting Celebs to Wedding by Phone, She's Making the Calls

It's Me, Hi, I'm the Bride!!!

Taylor Swift is skipping traditional save the dates and doing things her own way ... 'cause TMZ has learned she is personally calling celeb friends to give them a heads up about her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us it's not like Taylor's mailing out save the dates ... she's picking up the phone and calling guests herself.

Our sources say the direct outreach is all about keeping the ceremony tightly under wraps and avoiding any potential leaks before the big day.

It's true, printed "save the dates" or invitations do tend to end up going public, but T-Swift's going the extra mile.

We're told Taylor herself has been making some of the calls, with her team handling others, informing A-list invitees they should be ready for a wedding, but not giving away key details just yet.

According to our sources, guests have not been told the exact date or location, only that the nuptials are happening this summer and to keep their schedules flexible.

That might seem like a BIG ask, but hey ... it's Taylor and Trav.

The secrecy tracks for the couple, who've managed to keep major parts of their relationship surprisingly private despite constant public attention.