Mitch Morse Says He Always Knew Travis Kelce Was a Star

Play video content Video: Mitch Morse Says He Saw Travis Kelce’s Superstar Potential From Day One TMZSports.com

Before Travis Kelce ever made a Pro Bowl or went on a date with Taylor Swift, his teammate, Mitch Morse, said he knew the tight end was destined for greatness!

Morse, who played with Trav from 2015 to 2018, swung by the TMZ Sports studio for a chat with Babcock ... and the Pro Bowl center couldn't have spoken more highly of Kelce.

"I mean, charismatic, and talk about comforting eyes. My goodness, I see it. I mean, I know why Taylor did it, right? He's a brutally handsome dude," Morse said, continuing ... "He's just a good. He's a good person. And what you see is what you get and then some."

Mitch says Kelce was just blossoming into the star he would eventually become ... signing a lucrative extension, and making his first Pro Bowl in MM's first season, but that didn't change Trav at all.

Morse says he's often asked about Kelce by curious fans, who want to know if the whole persona is just a show.

"I'm like, 'No, he's even cooler. He's even sweeter. He's even nicer. He takes the time.'"

Of course, Travis and Taylor are expected to tie the knot this summer, but Morse was there before he found his fiancée ... back when he sought love on reality TV, starring on "Catching Kelce."

"[Travis] broke down the team during OTAs once during that time [when the show was on]. And we were busting his ass, right? In a jubilant way, a jovial way. And he broke it down and was like, 'Make sure to catch my show on Thursday'...!" Mitch said, recalling the story.

Morse -- who recently launched his podcast, "In Good Company" -- ultimately left Kansas City for Buffalo, where he played with Josh Allen and the Bills.