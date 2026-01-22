Bills WR Brandin Cooks Claps Back After Controversial Call, 'It Was A Catch!'

Brandin Cooks is still fired up over the uber-controversial potential-catch-ruled-interception ... and he’s not holding back!

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver (momentarily) reeled in a deep ball in overtime of Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup with Denver, which would've put the Bills in field goal range -- except Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian yanked the ball away.

Referees controversially ruled it an interception in favor of McMillian ... but Cooks disagrees, telling NFL Network he caught the ball, full stop.

“At the end of the day, it was a catch,” Cooks said. “Not just what it looked like, but what it felt like. You see examples throughout the league all year and in previous years, and you’re like, ‘Wait a minute. If that was a catch, then there’s no-brainer that this was a catch.’”

The play couldn’t be challenged because it was overtime. Cooks said he was hopeful the referees would overturn their initial ruling, but he doesn’t think they spent enough time to ensure they made the correct call.

Denver went on to win the game on the ensuing drive.

“Given the magnitude of that game and the situation, it’s a little disappointing,” Cooks said. “I really feel in my heart of hearts that I caught that ball. It doesn’t matter what I think or what I know, I’m sitting here not playing.”

While he's channeling that frustration into motivation, Cooks wasn’t just talking about himself -- he’s got his eye on teammate Keon Coleman, who also found himself in the middle of controversy this week.

Bills owner Terry Pegula ripped fired coach Sean McDermott for wanting the receiver in the 2024 draft -- all while the player's still on the team. But Cooks is stepping up as a good teammate to defend Coleman.

“Typically, you don’t hear those things,” Cooks said, “but when you hear it, you’re like, ‘Well, am I wanted? And if not, then what do I do?’”

“I think Keon can play this game at a high level, I really do. He’s going to continue to grow. I also think he’s misunderstood -- he’s a young kid, he’s still trying to figure it out ... because obviously there’s talent there. The guy can make plays. He’s going to continue to grow.”