Bo Nix Speaks Out On Ankle Injury, Has Confidence In Jarrett Stidham

Bo Nix is breaking his silence after breaking his ankle at the end of his AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills ... saying, "What started as one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I’ve ever received."

The second-year quarterback took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon after undergoing surgery Tuesday in Alabama ... writing, "This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I can’t express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys."

Despite many football fans thinking the New England Patriots have an easy path to the Super Bowl now 'cause of Denver relying on backup Jarrett Stidham ... Nix isn't subscribing to that mindset -- writing that he "couldn't be more confident in Jarrett."

The 25-year-old wrapped his post up by thanking his trainers and doctor for taking care of him ... saying he's excited to see where the team goes from here.