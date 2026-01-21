Stefon Diggs Says He 'Converted' Cardi B Into A Football Fan, 'Amazing Woman'

Looks like Cardi B didn’t just fall for Stefon Diggs -- she fell for football too!!!

The Patriots star receiver couldn’t stop gushing about Cardi while speaking to reporters on Wednesday ... making it clear how much he appreciates having the rap queen as one of his loudest cheerleaders.

Stefon Diggs on Cardi B’s postgame videos reacting to the #Patriots win:



"She's an amazing supporter of just me and the Patriots," Diggs said. "She wasn't a football girl before, but I converted her over. I'm just thankful to have her in my corner."

Cardi -- who's become a fan favorite on the Patriots bandwagon -- went wild on social media celebrating Sunday’s playoff win over the Chargers and has pulled up to multiple games in person to sit in the owner's suite with Robert Kraft.

Diggs admitted he had to "holler at her" about something she posted recently -- but brushed it off like no big deal, saying it's all love.

"She's an amazing woman, and (we) continue to build that relationship ... you know, I don't talk too much about my personal life," Diggs said. "But she's an amazing woman, and I just appreciate her. Hopefully I can build on that and watch that tree grow."

It's not just Diggs praising his lady -- his boss is, too.

"She’s great," Kraft said on a Boston radio station earlier this week. "She's a real fan of the Patriots now. She might've mentioned to us she has high expectations of what's gonna happen and this isn’t ending."

And believe it or not, Kraft said Cardi "is a little shy."

There could be plenty more to celebrate as the Patriots are just one win away from the Super Bowl. They’ll face the Denver Broncos on Sunday for the AFC Championship.