Cardi B Loses It After Stefon Diggs' Patriots Win, Enjoy Mexico, Chargers!

Cardi B Goes Wild After Diggs' Pats Win ... Enjoy Mexico, Bolts!!!

DIE-HARD FAN!!!
Cardi B could be a travel agent ... 'cause after Stefon Diggs and the Patriots booted Los Angeles from the playoffs, she wants to get the Chargers on a plane to Tulum!!

The "Outside" rapper didn't make it to Gillette Stadium to watch her man's team face the Bolts, but after New England's 16-3 win, she made sure to let her 164 million Instagram followers know she was watching.

"That's what I'm talkin' about!" Cardi said in her Instagram Story after the win, where Diggs accounted for two catches for 16 yards.

"Take them to Tulum! They wanna go to Tulum, tonight, on Delta! Put them on Delta!"

Cardi, 33, also shared a message on X featuring a scene from the old show "America's Next Top Model" to gloat some more.

FYI, Cardi has pulled up to Diggs' game in person several times this season, even sitting next to Robert Kraft in the stadium suite from time to time.

However, she's gearing up for her upcoming "Little Miss Drama Tour" that kicks off on February 11 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

SHOWING UP FOR STEFON!!!
And for the record, that's two days after Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium ... so even though it would be a packed schedule, it sounds like she could squeeze in a few hours for the Big Game.

Bottom line: if the Pats make it that far, it's gonna be "UP" for Cardi B!

