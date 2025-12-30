Cardi B Claps Back at 'Mean' Fans over Stefon Diggs Hate

Cardi B is urging fans to check themselves as they hound her over her relationship with Stefon Diggs -- telling them to quit being "mean" as she navigates parenthood with him and prepares for her upcoming tour.

Check out her lengthy social media video from Monday night -- she lays it out plain and simple for her haters, noting ... "I can’t change s**t. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby."

She hilariously continues ... "Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p***y? Huh? I don't know what y'all want me to do. Y'all want me to leave my man and f**k yours?"

The "Up" hitmaker ends the video on a sweeter note, explaining she simply wants fans to come to her upcoming tour and "enjoy" the experience with her. She ends the rant by telling fans she wants love and prosperity for them all ... and hopes they wish the same on her.

As you know, Cardi and the New England Patriots player welcomed a baby boy together in November after going public with their romance in May. She's also the mom of 3 children with her estranged husband, Offset -- daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave, 4.