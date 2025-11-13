Cardi B Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Baby Boy with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B just dropped her latest release -- her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs is here ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the Diamond-selling rapper tell us Cardi gave birth to the baby boy last week.

We're told Stefon, the New England Patriots star receiver, was with Cardi when their baby boy arrived.

Cardi announced the birth Thursday in a social media post.

Cardi says ... "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Remember, Cardi recently made her season debut at a Patriots game, sitting right next to Pats owner Robert Kraft to cheer on her man.

She and Stefon started hooking up shortly after she split from her ex, Offset, last year after a somewhat tumultuous 7 years together. As you know, Cardi revealed back in September she and Stefon were expecting.

Diggs said he was hoping they were having a boy, and he recently let it slip to the media he was getting his wish. Oops!

Stefon already has a daughter, Nova, from a previous relationship, while Cardi and Offset share 3 kids -- daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave.

Now, we'll just wait and see if the new arrival grows up to score in a Super Bowl, perform in the halftime show ... or be an accountant.