Cardi B Addresses Rumor She Was Industry Plant to Replace Nicki Minaj

Cardi B is denying the years-long rumor that she's an industry operation meant to take over Nicki Minaj's hip hop reign.

The "I Like It" superstar addressed the rumor on Wednesday's "Call Her Daddy" episode, saying she was "destined" to be a famous rapper -- and no one signed her to take down someone else.

She never mentioned Nicki's name, but her meaning was clear ... the gossip has been swirling for years, ever since Ye claimed in a leaked clip that she was "a plant by the Illuminati" who replaced Nicki on purpose.

Cardi did, however, address chatter about her beefing with someone ... noting "sometimes people just don't get along with each other" ... and that doesn't mean she's there to step all over someone's career.

As you know, Cardi and the "Starships" singer have a well-documented beef that boiled over at a 2018 New York Fashion Week event when Cardi threw a shoe at her.

