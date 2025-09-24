City Girl JT Unloads on Cardi B & Stefon Diggs After 'Am I The Drama' Diss

City Girl JT has broken her silence on Cardi B's ether-fueled "Magnet" diss track aimed at herself and Lil Uzi Vert with her own fire and brimstone ... and she's lumping Stefon Diggs into the Drama!!!

On Tuesday, it was revealed Cardi was heading for the No. 1 Billboard spot ... and JT couldn't bite her tongue anymore. She shed light on Tasha K's disturbing recent interview with Chris Blake Griffith, where he alleges Diggs sexually assaulted him by sticking his tongue in his ear ... all before exposing himself on a drive back to his house.

Chris Blake Griffith details the night he alleges Stefon Diggs drugged him, jerked off in front of him, and then put his tongue in his ear.



Griffith alleges Diggs tried to ‘unalive’ him for turning down his advances



Digg’s brother, Darez, was arrested on another occasion for… https://t.co/t8XTjzBc2O pic.twitter.com/jcurBdBkWN — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 23, 2025 @Glock_Topickz

JT tagged Diggs' NFL squad, the New England Patriots, to alert them to the interview ... yep, she wants him benched by Sunday!!!

Cardi had roasted JT for being a "a clown-a** bitch" and Lil Uzi Vert for "sticking dildos up his a**" on "Magnet," but JT argued Chris' confession actually proves who the gay guy is -- AKA Stefon!!!

Yes my man does this! mind his business works hard, take care of his family! inspired his generation & doesn't snatch ass! His style is what made him LIL UZI!!!! We are talking about Chris right now. FOCUS! https://t.co/p4xC0J5Jxx — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) September 23, 2025 @ThegirlJT

When a fan tried to rank Uzi and Stefon's gayness on the same level, JT barked back ... her man stays snatched while Cardi's beau is snatching ass!!!