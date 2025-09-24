City Girl JT Unloads on Cardi B & Stefon Diggs After 'Am I The Drama' Diss

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

City Girl JT has broken her silence on Cardi B's ether-fueled "Magnet" diss track aimed at herself and Lil Uzi Vert with her own fire and brimstone ... and she's lumping Stefon Diggs into the Drama!!!

jt calls out stefon diggs x

On Tuesday, it was revealed Cardi was heading for the No. 1 Billboard spot ... and JT couldn't bite her tongue anymore. She shed light on Tasha K's disturbing recent interview with Chris Blake Griffith, where he alleges Diggs sexually assaulted him by sticking his tongue in his ear ... all before exposing himself on a drive back to his house.

JT tagged Diggs' NFL squad, the New England Patriots, to alert them to the interview ... yep, she wants him benched by Sunday!!!

Cardi had roasted JT for being a "a clown-a** bitch" and Lil Uzi Vert for "sticking dildos up his a**" on "Magnet," but JT argued Chris' confession actually proves who the gay guy is -- AKA Stefon!!!

When a fan tried to rank Uzi and Stefon's gayness on the same level, JT barked back ... her man stays snatched while Cardi's beau is snatching ass!!!

We have reached out to Stefon's reps ... so far, no word back.

