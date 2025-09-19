Cardi B Disses Offset, JT, Ice Spice, BIA on 'Am I The Drama?' Album

Cardi B spared no venom, toxins, or ether towards her opps with her explosive new album, "Am I The Drama?" -- she's lyrically kickin' ass and naming names!!!

The album took 7 years to drop, and Cardi doesn't hold back on her feelings about superstardom, her divorce with Offset, and pesky rap competition ... ESPECIALLY when it comes to rapper BIA.

Cardi and BIA have had their back-and-forth beef for years and on the track "Pretty & Petty," Cardi snipes the "Whole Lotta Money" rapper with an opening line that already lives in hip hop infamy ... "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head -- Bow, I'm dead."

The nickname "Diarrhea BIA" already looks like it's sticking on social media!!!

Offset gets lyrically targeted on a few tracks but Cardi addresses his cheating and their failed marriage head-on with pain on the bleak track, “Man Of Your Word.”

The album features gal pals Lizzo, Lourdiz, Summer Walker and Kehlani -- who helps Cardi serenade her new baby daddy boo Stefon Diggs with help from Don Benjamin in the "Safe" video.

But Cardi lets it be known that City Girl JT and Ice Spice aren’t on her level on “Magnet” which immediately got TikTok riled up.

Cardi labels Ice Spice as a “Snow-face b*tch” for bragging about replacing her in rap hierarchy on her debut album, but JT -- who went platinum with Cardi on their culture-creating “Twerk” anthem back in 2018 -- gets labeled the worst of the worst ... "fake friend, bottom-feeder, d-rider!!!"

Lil Uzi Vert also catches a stray shot through Cardi's wrath ... for allegedly using the same sex toys that are currently being tossed around in sports stadiums.

Cardi's peddled the album hard on the pavement up to this point, and it's expected to draw in big numbers.

And of course, all this newfound conversation has the Bardi Gang and Nicki Minaj's Barbz fighting like the good ol' days.