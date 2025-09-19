Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stefon Diggs Surprises Cardi B With Truck Full of Roses for Album Release

Stefon Diggs Surprises Cardi B For Album Release ... Smell The Roses!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
091925_stefon_diggs_cardi_b_flowers_kal
SHOW OF AFFECTION
BACKGRID

Stefon Diggs went all out for Cardi B's big night ... gifting his girl a flower surprise so big, it had to be delivered on a flatbed truck!!

The touching gesture went down Thursday in New York City ... just hours before Cardi's "Am I the Drama?" was released -- her first album since 2018.

091925_cardi_b_outfit_kal
I'M FEELIN' GOOD!!!
BACKGRID

The New England Patriots star was present for the reveal ... and judging by Cardi's reaction, she never saw it coming!!

The finished product was a MASSIVE custom container filled with roses from Venus et Fleur ... which featured Cardi's face and LP name right on it.

cardi b and stefon diggs insta 1

Diggs -- who signed with the Pats in March -- has been very supportive of his girlfriend's second album ... writing in her Instagram comment section, "Proud of you for staying focused ❤️"

He's also excited about their new bundle of joy on the way -- Cardi, 32, just announced this week she's pregnant after weeks of speculation.

stefon diggs comments on cardi b post insta 1

Diggs, 31, is crossing his fingers for a boy and already has a list of Spanish names ready.

Looks like the celebrations keep piling up for this power couple!!

Related articles