Cardi B Announces She's Pregnant with Stefon Diggs' Baby

Cardi B and boyfriend Stefon Diggs are in the family way ... the rapper is pregnant with her beau's baby!

The "I Like It" rapper announced the exciting news on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday during an interview with Gayle King following rumors she was expecting.

The unborn little one is set to be Cardi's fourth baby, but her first with the NFL star ... who CB started dating in late 2024. Although, the pair didn't make their first public appearance together until May of this year, when they sat courtside at a Knicks game.

Rumors have been swirling for a while that Cardi was expecting -- and baby talk really ramped up when Cardi was appearing in court for her assault and battery civil case ... when she was spotted walking carefully down some steps and holding onto her stomach.

BTW, Cardi's been denying the pregnancy left and right up until today -- she even chucked a pen at someone when asked about predicting any paternity drama with Stefon!

She previously welcomed three children -- daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave -- with her estranged husband, Offset.

The Grammy winner has yet to finalize her divorce from the former Migos member AND she just gave birth to Blossom back last September ... but she's clearly ready to move on.

Offset took shots at Cardi's new romance earlier in August, when he suggested that none of his exes have done better than him since splitting up.

Though, we have a feeling Cardi would disagree with this sentiment ... given she's now expecting with the wide receiver for the New England Patriots.