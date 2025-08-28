Cardi B Delicately Exits Court Holding Her Stomach, Signs Autographs

Play video content

Cardi B had time to meet and greet fans for a quick autograph session on her way out of a California courtroom, but seemed to be tiptoeing very carefully while she did it.

TMZ Hip Hop got this vid of Cardi looking stunning in an all-white pantsuit, while rocking the $73K diamond-encrusted watch her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, gifted her ... along with a highly bedazzled Louis Vuitton bag.

But it's not Cardi's fashion a lot of fans are eyeing, instead her Wednesday exit from court in Alhambra -- just east of L.A. -- is remarkable because of the help she was getting from a bodyguard.

She took a rest inside her SUV during the lunch break, and struggled a bit to get into the back seat.

Then, after court let out for the day, you can see Cardi very gingerly walking down the steps while carefully protecting her stomach, and she seemed pretty fatigued by the day's events.

For the record, Cardi's angrily shot down pregnancy rumors ... and even chewed out some fans on social media about it.

She still found energy to thank fans gathered outside as she signed vinyl copies of her Diamond-selling "WAP" collab with Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi is being sued for $24 million by a former security guard named Emani Elllis, who claims Cardi assaulted her in a Beverly Hills obstetrician's office in 2018, when Cardi was pregnant with her first child.

The rapper has called the entire shebang a cash grab ... her entrusted confidant Patientce Foster told us in NYC that it's all good "press, press, press, press, press."

