Cardi B Calls Ex-Security Guard's Beverly Hills Lawsuit a Cash Grab

Cardi B returned to the stand Wednesday in court to defend herself against assault allegations made by a former security guard -- and she suspects a cash grab!!!

The prosecutor was questioning Cardi about her and Emani Ellis' social media posts in the aftermath of an alleged altercation at a Beverly Hills obstetrician's office in 2018.

Cardi said her fans got wind of Ellis "posting lies" about the incident at the time, and she told the prosecutor she blew it off ... claiming Ellis is just trying to get money from her. When asked why she thinks the civil suit is a ploy for payment, Cardi bluntly said "because she's suing me for $24 million."

Cardi's accused of slashing the cheek of the security guard during the exchange inside the doctor's office when the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was in the early stages of pregnancy with her first child. She's also accused of spitting on Ellis. Ellis took the stand on Tuesday, speaking in the video above.

Ellis testified she spotted Cardi and said, "Wow, that's Cardi B," prompting Cardi to get in her face and accuse her of using her phone to spread word of Cardi's private medical visit.

Wednesday, things got heated again when Cardi was accused of being the cause of the "verbal fight" ... which she says Ellis started by flashing a camera phone and using her large frame to intimidate her in the building.

Cardi did everything in her power not to call the guard "fat" ... opting for more colorful descriptions such as "security heavy" and "more developed" than her.