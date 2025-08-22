Offset Flicks Off Cardi B Marriage On 'Kiari' Album Ender

Offset decided to end his new album "Kiari" by flushing his memories of being married to Cardi B down the toilet -- something he says she never cleaned, along with failing at her other wifely duties!!!

On his swan song, "Move On," Offset tells Cardi he'll take the blame and shame of their tumultuous split because, simply put, he thinks they look like fools in the public eye!!!

It's no secret the two have been at each other's throats since Cardi's last divorce filing stuck, in spite of their 3rd child being born throughout the drama.

Offset doesn't keep the blame for long and rips Cardi later on the track, essentially telling her good luck with Stefon Diggs ... "F*** the time that we had is erased/Walkin' right past, I don't know you/You never listen to no rules/You never cook n***** no food/You just want go out to Nobu/Telling me shit that you don't do/Telling me s*** that you won't do/You f***** around with the wrong dude/Hope your next n**** be great."

The Atlanta-based rap star brags about dumping Cardi for his new dimepiece, who keeps him on the up ... he brought in 2025 with model Melanie Jayda, and they've been spotted out and about all year.

