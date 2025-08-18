Offset Previews 'Kiari' Album at NYC's Boiler Room for Rowdy Crowd

Play video content TMZ.com

Offset brought vibes and stuff to New York City last night to boost the awareness of his upcoming "Kiari" album for the ultimate test amongst the Big Apple's club crowd!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Offset and his merry band of amigos inside NYC's The Boiler Room ... the rap star hyped up the crowd behind the DJ booth as he ran through some of his new tracks.

The album drops Friday, and judging by the crowd's reaction, he'll have "bodies" moving on the dance floor ... or maybe the bedroom.

It sounds like he and Gunna have yet another slow-burner in the chamber!!!

The former Migos star has been spending a ton of time in NYC to promote the project. Two weeks ago, he orchestrated a traffic jam that had tourists and pedestrians stopping to hear the music.