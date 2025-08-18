Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Offset Previews 'Kiari' Album at NYC's Boiler Room for Rowdy Crowd

Offset New Album Sampler In NYC ... How's It Sounding 👍?👎

By TMZ Staff
Published
081825_offset_boiler_room_kal
NEW MUSIC 🔥
Offset brought vibes and stuff to New York City last night to boost the awareness of his upcoming "Kiari" album for the ultimate test amongst the Big Apple's club crowd!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Offset and his merry band of amigos inside NYC's The Boiler Room ... the rap star hyped up the crowd behind the DJ booth as he ran through some of his new tracks.

081825_offset_boiler_room_crowd_primary
The album drops Friday, and judging by the crowd's reaction, he'll have "bodies" moving on the dance floor ... or maybe the bedroom.

081825_offset_boiler_room_camera_primary
It sounds like he and Gunna have yet another slow-burner in the chamber!!!

080525_offset_extras_laying_down_kal_v2
BEHIND THE SCENES!!!
The former Migos star has been spending a ton of time in NYC to promote the project. Two weeks ago, he orchestrated a traffic jam that had tourists and pedestrians stopping to hear the music.

So we gotta ask ...

