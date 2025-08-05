Offset Creates Calamity in Times Square Announcing New Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Offset saw a beautiful day in New York City on Tuesday and seized the opportunity -- by creating a traffic jam in Times Square to announce his new album!!!

We obtained video of Offset making his presence felt in the tourist hotspot ... successfully causing a scene as fans waved posters emblazoned with the "Kiari" album cover -- Offset's gov't name.

Offset was dressed in loose-fitting fashion and stood on top of a car while shooting content as the fans screamed "Set it off!" at the top of their lungs.

Is Atlanta still Hip Hop's "Mecca?" Offset doesn't seem to be sure about his hometown and decided to infiltrate his ex-Cardi B's neck of the woods. She's currently getting WWE looks, but maybe she'll repay the favor when her album drops???

There were accusations Offset hired paid actors for his album rollout -- which they were. The group later emerged as doppelgangers dressed in suits to re-create just one of the album artwork variants.

The onlooking tourists and locals alike -- clogging up the streets with curiosity to snap photos and videos to capture the moment -- were completely organic, however!!!