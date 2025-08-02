Cardi B Kicks Off SummerSlam 2025, Steals The Show

Cardi B was the undisputed queen of SummerSlam 2025 -- hyping up the crowd as host and serving looks while turning the arena into her own personal runway.

Catch this clip -- Cardi was making sure all eyes were on her before the smackdowns even started Saturday... rocking a wild, feathery fit that looked like she was ready to take flight straight outta MetLife Stadium.

It wasn’t just glitz and glam -- there was some BTS action too BS too, with Triple H giving Cardi a pre-show pep talk backstage, with the moment ending with a big ol' hug.

Looks like that pep talk def did the trick -- Cardi killed it on stage, and before the mic even dropped, she strutted down the entrance ramp like a total boss, previewing a new track likely off her upcoming album, "Am I The Drama?"