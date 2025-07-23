Cardi B Sued by Woman for Battery Over 2023 Microphone-Throwing Incident

Cardi B has been accused of assault and battery by an anonymous woman who she allegedly threw a microphone at during a day party in Las Vegas a couple years ago.

This Jane Doe is suing the rapper for a 2023 incident where Cardi was performing at Drai's Beachclub when she asked people in the crowd to throw water at her to beat the triple-digit heat.

Play video content Twitter, TikTok / @j_blizzyy

However, this individual says when she threw water at Cardi -- as several people in the audience did -- the rapper responded by pelting her with the mic instead.

Attorney Cierra N. Norris, who is representing Jane Doe, is holding a press conference on Thursday in Vegas.

We actually showed you video at the time showing Cardi seemingly responding positively to some people who threw water at her ... before another video captured her throwing the mic into the crowd.

Play video content 7/29/23 SplashNews.com

Cardi was investigated by police at the time, but ultimately was not charged in the incident. The microphone was sold for $99K shortly after the incident ... which the Jane Doe claims "exacerbated [her] emotional distress." The owner of The Wave told us at the time that the money was going to two charities -- the Wounded Warrior Project and local Vegas charity, Friendship Circle Las Vegas.