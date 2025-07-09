Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B, Katy Perry & More Turn Out for Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs At Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week
Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian had one heck of an audience for her Balenciaga Fall 2025 couture strut in Paris Tuesday -- and let’s just say, the front row was straight-up A-list royalty.

Check out these pics -- Katy Perry and Patrick Schwarzenegger were out in style at Haute Couture Fashion Week ... with Cardi B living her best life, serving fierce looks and striking poses like it was her own personal runway.

0709-Celebs-At-Balenciaga-Paris-Fashion-Week-Sub1
Shutterstock

Everyone stayed on brand with Balenciaga’s edgy all-black vibe -- but added their own twists. Nicole Kidman slayed in a sharp chic suit, while Salma Hayek turned heads in a curve-hugging velvet number.

0709-Celebs-At-Balenciaga-Paris-Fashion-Week-Sub2

Newly hitched Lauren Sanchez Bezos was there too, serving full glam vibes -- and she wasn’t alone. The star power was off the charts, so hit up our gallery to see who else showed up and showed out!

