Brooks Nader Wearing See-Through Top in Paris

Brooks Nader is taking the girls out for a spin in France ... showing off her nipples and breasts in a see-through top.

The Sports Illustrated stunner just left La Pérouse in Paris and she left little to the imagination ... because you can see every inch of her breasts behind some super thin material.

Brooks seems to be digging this look ... she had the same see-through top for an earlier outing Tuesday with the newly married Lauren Sanchez and her sister, Sarah Jane Nader.

This time, Brooks took off the nipple pasties she was wearing ... going full bare chest this time around.

Say this for Brooks, she is NOT shy ... we saw her go completely topless last month on a beach in Los Cabos ... and she admitted she got period blood on her white outfit during a recent outing to a Wimbledon tennis match.