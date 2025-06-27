Brooks Nader Arrives at Bezos-Sanchez Venice Wedding in Form-Fitting Dress

Brooks Nader is arriving in Venice in style ... stepping out in the Floating City on Friday wearing a black dress that fits her body like a glove!

Check out our gallery -- the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is heating up the town ahead of the luxe Bezos-Sanchez wedding ... giving a glimpse of her chest with an ultra-low neckline.

She's pairing the daring dress with a white clutch, black sunnies and black strappy sandals. She's all smiles ... seemingly not worried that all eyes are on her as she rides off in a water taxi.

You heard it from TMZ first -- she's attending the highly anticipated wedding of the Amazon founder and the journalist with her younger sis Sarah Jane. We're told the duo is both single and ready to let loose at the shindig.

We also hear she's prepared to run into her former fling Tom Brady ... who is also single and attending the wedding. The pair casually dated last year before she fell head over dancing heels for "Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko.

Remember ... Orlando Bloom is newly single and ready to party hard to celebrate Lauren and Jeff's love as well.