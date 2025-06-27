Sydney Sweeney, More Celebs Go for Stroll in Venice on Morning of Wedding

Here Comes the Sun ... and the Celebs!!!

The rain in Venice brought out a beautiful sight Friday morning ... not a rainbow, but the gorgeous faces of Hollywood's A-list instead.

A few of the guests who will attend Jeff and Lauren's impending nuptials went for a stroll along the canals in Venice ... including Sydney Sweeney, who flashed some skin in a leggy and low-cut black dress.

Leonardo DiCaprio's longtime partner, Vittoria Ceretti, proved a rose by any other name is just as sweet ... even the roses on her dress -- a sweet addition to her skintight gown.

Orlando Bloom, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Tommy Hilfiger were among just a few of the stars who got an early start to their day after a stormy evening last night.

As we told you ... the wedding guests were completely soaked late Thursday night -- getting caught in a rainstorm after the wedding rehearsal while lightning lit up the sky.