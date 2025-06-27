Lauren Sanchez Looks Bride-Like On Wedding Day in Venice

Here Comes the Bride!!!

Lauren Sanchez took center stage in Venice Friday as she prepared to take her vows hours later with Jeff Bezos.

Sanchez blew a kiss to onlookers as she left the Aman hotel, where she and Jeff had been staying.

The ceremony will go down in front of around 200 people Basilica of San Giorgio Maggiore on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore -- it's a 16th-century church.

It appears this is all for show, because the couple reportedly tied the knot privately a few weeks ago in the States.

Lauren arrived at the church after a short boat ride.

There will be a blow-out party Saturday night, which will then end the festivities.