Kim Kardashian & Family Head to Bezos and Sanchez's Pre-Wedding Bash

By TMZ Staff
Published
The KarJenner clan might be going to the wedding of the century ... but, they won't be playing second fiddle to the bride and groom -- 'cause they're already stealing a ton of attention with their fashionable looks!

LOOKIN' GOOD LADIES!!!
Kim Kardashian led the group out of a swanky Venetian hotel, slithering through the streets in a gorgeous low-cut, snake-print ensemble ... kicking off the festivities for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

KK and her sister Khloé Kardashian -- clad in a tight silver-and-black cocktail dress -- were throwing up peace signs as they floated down the canal in a little boat while a pal took a pic of them.

LET THE PARTY BEGIN!!!
While the elder Kardashians stuck to darker colors, Kendall and Kylie Jenner channeled their flowery personalities into their outfits.

Kendall threw on a floral-print outfit that screams Southern European vacay ... while Kylie went with a bright yellow outfit that looked molto bene. She sipped on what looks like an Aperol spritz -- another European classic.

Celebs have flooded Venice today ... with Jeff and Lauren giving a wave while heading to their rehearsal Thursday afternoon.

Everyone from Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Scooter Braun, Leonardo DiCaprio and -- obviously -- the Kardashians are in attendance. And, it's definitely worth their time ... because the couple's reportedly spending upwards of $50K on each guest in attendance.

BTW ... sources told us guests have to give up their phones for this event they're headed to -- so, don't expect to see the Kardashians sharing a bunch of pics.

Like we said, it's Lauren and Jeff's week ... but, that's not stopping the Kardashians from grabbing some attention!

