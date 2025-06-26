Kygo Will Perform at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Event

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are going with a DJ instead of a live band for at least one performance during their wedding week ... and, they're bringing out the best -- Kygo!

Multiple sources connected to the couple and Kygo tell TMZ ... the Norwegian DJ is headed to the City of Canals this week to perform at one of Jeff and Lauren's many wedding events.

We're told Kygo's a close friend of the soon-to-be husband-and-wife duo ... and, he's ready to rock the iconic Italian city to celebrate their love!

Kygo's got some ideal songs, like his track with Selena Gomez "It Ain't Me," and his "Higher Love" cover ... but, we've got a feeling we know at least a couple of the tunes he's going to play -- 'cause two of his collaborators were spotted arriving in the city earlier this week.

Photogs captured Parson James and Justin Jesso floating down the canal on Tuesday ... and, they've worked with Kygo on his songs "Stole the Show" and "Stargazing," respectively -- so, Sanchezos' guests should expect to hear at least those two tracks.

Celebs are pouring into Venice for the wedding ... with the Kardashians, Orlando Bloom, Scooter Braun, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and many more expected to attend the ceremony. Brides.com reports indicate Jeff and Lauren are spending $50K on each guest.

Unclear if Kygo's getting paid to perform or if an invite to the wedding of the century is good enough for him ... but, either way, we're sure he's going to blow the roof off the Sinking City.