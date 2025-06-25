Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos Arrive Into Venice, Waving To Onlookers
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos THE KING AND QUEEN ARRIVE IN VENICE!!!
Drumroll, baby! Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have touched down in Venice -- and they're grinning, glowing, flanked by a super hot bodyguard!!!
Lauren was living it up Wednesday -- glam locked in, sunnies on, smiling like she owned Venice as she and Jeff waved it up to onlookers from their water taxi ... and yep, she kept the royal wave parade going as she stepped off like a queen.
These two are posted up at the ultra-luxe Aman Venice -- just as we reported days ago -- AKA wedding HQ for their A-list crew, where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were already spotted rolling in the day before.
Their celeb-stacked guest list is just shy of 200 -- with themed nights like a pajama party and a Gatsby cocktail party -- this days-long bash is shaping up to be non-stop, no-expense-spared extravagance.
Judging by Lauren and Jeff’s sky-high vibes -- and with $10 mil on the line -- they’re clearly gonna be milking every second. Locals can moan all they want… this lovefest’s not about to sink from a little shade!