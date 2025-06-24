Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bezos/Sanchez Wedding Features 'Gatsby' Cocktail Party

Bezos/Sanchez Wedding Great Gatsby!!! Swanky Cocktail Themed Pre-Wedding Party

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have range -- they and their guests will move from PJs to Gatsby-esque fashion during the 3 day festivities.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... one of the theme nights will be a swanky cocktail party where guests will dress like F. Scott Fitzgerald's famed character.

We're told lots of the guests have had designers turn the imaginary outfits into real life.

TMZ broke the story ... another theme night will be mandatory PJs.

Several wedding guests have told TMZ, they have to bring so much luggage they have shipped it ahead of the trip. One guest groused, "I'm bringing so many f-ing clothes it's driving me crazy!"

The 3-day event will be a spectacle for sure ... it's estimated the price tag will be $10 million, or $50k a head, and maybe more.

Look for freshly single Orlando Bloom to be the life of the party!

