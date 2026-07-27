Blake Garrett, Child Actor in 'How to Eat Fried Worms,' Died Next To Drug Paraphernalia

Blake Garrett -- best known for his role in "How to Eat Fried Worms" -- was found unresponsive next to his bed in a sober living house ... with rolled dollar bills, a lighter, and foil with burnt residue nearby.

TMZ obtained the former child actor's full autopsy report, which describes the scene at the Tulsa residence where he was found dead back in February.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner previously determined Garrett died from acute fentanyl toxicity and ruled the manner of death an accident ... and the autopsy shows alcohol testing came back negative.

The autopsy also found diffuse swelling in Garrett's brain ... and noted he had shingles without complications, with lesions in various stages of healing.

As TMZ previously reported ... Garrett's mother, Carol, told us her son had recently been diagnosed with shingles -- and she believed he may have accidentally overdosed while trying to manage the pain after three years of sobriety.

It looks like her worst fears were realized.

Garrett played Plug in the 2006 comedy "How to Eat Fried Worms" ... earning a Young Artist Award alongside the movie's young ensemble cast.