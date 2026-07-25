Former Super Bowl Champion Jordan Devey Dead by Suicide at 38

Former NFL guard Jordan Devey -- who played for the New England Patriots when they won the Super Bowl in 2014 -- has died by suicide, his family announced.

His wife, Linsey Devey, announced his death on social media Friday -- saying it would have been their 15th wedding anniversary -- and linked to a GoFundMe which said he took his own life.

Jordan and Linsey share four children who Linsey said have his "eyes, freckles, and compassion." She added, "You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, 'we’ll talk soon.'"

Jordan was remembered for his "dedication to serving others" on the GoFundMe page, which also applauded his work volunteering as a coach for his children’s sports teams and for the athletes at their local high school, where "he was deeply loved by the players who saw him as a mentor, role model, and friend."

The former pro athlete is a 7-year NFL veteran, having played 44 career games for five teams including the Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, the Oakland Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills.

He retired in 2021 after playing one game for the Bills the year prior.

His parents advocated for mental health awareness following his death, and told Fox 13 he may have suffered from CTE -- a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated trauma to the head over a long period of time.

He was 38.

RIP