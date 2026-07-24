Ben and Casey Affleck's Mom Dead at 83 After Cancer Battle

Sad news for Ben and Casey Affleck ... the famous actors have said goodbye to their mom, Chris Affleck, who died in June after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Chris Anne Affleck passed away on June 2 after she was diagnosed with cancer in December, according to her obituary.

Born in New York City in 1942, Chris was a graduate of Harvard University who taught public school for 35 years and was a staunch civil rights advocate for her entire life.

She married Timothy Affleck, with whom she had two children -- Ben in 1972 and Casey in 1975. Around 1975, they all moved to Massachusetts, but Chris and Tim later divorced when Ben was 12.

Chris played an active role in supporting her sons' acting careers, introducing Ben as a youngster to her former Harvard roommate-turned-casting director, who assisted Ben with auditions for commercials and made-for-TV films.

One of Chris' most memorable moments came when she went to the 1998 Oscars with Ben as his date, along with Matt Damon, who brought his mother, Nancy, as his date. That year, Ben and Matt won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting."

Chris was 83.