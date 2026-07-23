Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Sues Late Actor’s Accountant For Allegedly Dropping The Ball

Malcolm Jamal-Warner’s widow, Tenisha Warner, is taking the late actor’s business manager and financial advisor to court ... TMZ has learned.

Tenisha filed a lawsuit against a man who she says worked for Malcolm from 1996 to 2023 as a business manager and financial advisor ... before the actor died last year at the age of 54.

The suit says Malcolm’s team assisted Malcolm on his insurance needs and estate planning, which originally left the majority of his estate to his mother, Pamela Warner.

Malcolm and Tenisha had a child in 2017, and got married a couple of years later. Tenisha said Malcolm instructed the advisor to change his estate plans to provide for Tenisha and the child and claims docs were even drafted to implement the changes ... but she claims they were never finalized before his death.

Tenisha said Malcolm had also wanted the advisor to help with securing a $2 million life insurance policy for her and their daughter, but she said the advisor never closed the loop on that either. She's now suing the advisor for professional negligence and seeking unspecified damages.