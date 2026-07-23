Play video content Video: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Gives Icy Interview Amid Legal War With His Mom CBS

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow is suing the late actor's estate for more than a million dollars ... a move that wasn't known when she sat for a recent interview -- but there were hints of family drama.

Speaking with Gayle King ... Tenisha Warner was pretty icy when it came to her mother-in-law during a chat for "CBS Mornings" ... and she made it clear the two were NOT close when she was asked about their relationship.

Tenisha says ... "The emotional capacity that I have can be very limited sometimes, you know? And so, I have to, for myself, decide, 'What do I have to give right now in this moment?' And whatever I have to give, the first person to get that is my daughter. And then the second is myself."

TMZ broke the story ... Tenisha sued Pamela Warner in Georgia court this week over $1.2 million she claims she's owed from her alleged prenuptial agreement with the 'Cosby Show' star.

It's unclear when Tenisha sat down with Gayle ... but CBS says the chat was before we first reported on her lawsuit.