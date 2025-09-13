Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Wife Confirms Identity, Speaks Out on His Death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow, Tenisha Warner, has confirmed her identity for the first time as she breaks her silence on his death.

Tenisha took to Instagram Friday -- a day before their wedding anniversary -- to share a stunning photo from their nuptials in 2017 and thank everyone for their love and support during such a difficult time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She remembered her late husband and their bond fondly in her post, writing ... "I can still hear my husband’s laugh, still feel the way he made room for every part of me — every tear, every dream."

Tenisha also used the post to announce the formation of the Warner Family Foundation and River & Ember, alongside their daughter. She says these developments will honor Malcolm's legacy while carrying on his desire to create lasting parent-child connections.

She included a mission statement for River & Ember, which is to offer families "a sense of being held, and a reminder that even in life's changing seasons, our inner light is worth tending."