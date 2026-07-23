'Godzilla vs. Kong' Kaylee Hottle: Driver In Fatal Crash Not Impaired by Alcohol

The driver in the crash that killed "Godzilla vs. Kong" actress Kaylee Hottle was NOT impaired by alcohol ... though investigators in Maryland are still waiting to learn whether drugs were involved.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... they have ruled out alcohol impairment for the 19-year-old driver, but results from a drug test have not yet come back.

As for whether the driver could face criminal charges ... the sheriff's office says "that is still under investigation."

As TMZ previously reported ... Kaylee was a passenger in a 1995 Honda Accord when the driver veered off a road and slammed into a ditch. Authorities believe excessive speed was a factor in Tuesday's single-vehicle crash.

The medical examiner determined Kaylee died from multiple blunt force injuries and ruled her death an accident. The driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening ... while another passenger declined treatment at the scene.

Photos of the wrecked Honda showed catastrophic damage to the vehicle's front end ... including a crumpled hood, mangled bumper and a tire that appeared to have separated from its rim.