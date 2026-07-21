'Godzilla vs. Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle: Photo Shows Fatal Car Crash Aftermath

Here's the aftermath of the fatal car crash that killed Kaylee Hottle ... the front of the vehicle is a mangled wreck ... and it looks like the result of a heavy impact.

Kaylee was a passenger in the 1995 Honda Accord ... and in our photo, the car is being loaded into the back of a flat-bed tow truck. The hood is smashed up, the hubcaps are missing and the tires appear damaged ... possibly from a fire.

The passenger side door is hanging off at an angle ... seemingly unable to close properly ... and there's damage to a side-view mirror.

As you know ... Maryland authorities say Kaylee was a passenger in the crash, and excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Kaylee was rushed from the crash site to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two others were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The 19-year-old driver suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, while another passenger declined treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Play video content Video: Ambulance, Medical Helicopter Dispatched in Kaylee Hottle Emergency

We also obtained dispatch audio ... in it, the dispatcher says Kaylee is unconscious -- and an ASL interpreter is needed. The dispatcher claims Kaylee was visiting her friends for the weekend.