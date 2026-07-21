'Godzilla vs. Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle: Photo Shows Fatal Car Crash Aftermath
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Kayle Hottle Photo Shows Mangled Car From Deadly Crash
Here's the aftermath of the fatal car crash that killed Kaylee Hottle ... the front of the vehicle is a mangled wreck ... and it looks like the result of a heavy impact.
Kaylee was a passenger in the 1995 Honda Accord ... and in our photo, the car is being loaded into the back of a flat-bed tow truck. The hood is smashed up, the hubcaps are missing and the tires appear damaged ... possibly from a fire.
The passenger side door is hanging off at an angle ... seemingly unable to close properly ... and there's damage to a side-view mirror.
As you know ... Maryland authorities say Kaylee was a passenger in the crash, and excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.
Kaylee was rushed from the crash site to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Two others were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The 19-year-old driver suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, while another passenger declined treatment at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
We also obtained dispatch audio ... in it, the dispatcher says Kaylee is unconscious -- and an ASL interpreter is needed. The dispatcher claims Kaylee was visiting her friends for the weekend.
Kaylee was only 18.