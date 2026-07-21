Wild Video Shows Murder Suspect Crashing Car Following High-Speed Chase in L.A.
L.A. Murder Suspect Leads Cops on High-Speed Pursuit, Crashes
Published
A murder suspect behind the wheel of a Range Rover led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County Tuesday morning ... reaching 117 MPH on a busy freeway before crashing on a surface street.
The suspect exited the freeway into a neighborhood near Paramount Boulevard and Bradbury Drive in the South San Gabriel Valley ... where the Range Rover sped through an intersection and struck a car, veering onto the sidewalk.
CHP caught up to them and performed a textbook PIT maneuver to disable the Range Rover.
Officers quickly pulled the suspect from the vehicle, threw them to the ground and took the person into custody.