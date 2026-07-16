DoorDash Driver Hit By Police Chase Suspect Got Big Tip After Viral Video

Play video content Video: DoorDash Driver's Nightmare Ends With Big Tip After Viral Wreck TMZ.com

A DoorDash driver whose delivery took a terrifying turn says one customer's generosity has helped ease the pain ... after a video of her being struck by a vehicle went viral across social media.

The Houston driver -- Miracle Herron -- told us she was in the middle of completing her first delivery of the day when she was hit by a car involved in a police pursuit. The footage quickly went viral, drawing concern from viewers who were stunned she managed to get back up and complete the delivery after impact.

A DoorDash driver finishes her delivery after being hit by a car by a police chase suspect. https://t.co/EzNr0BgV3w pic.twitter.com/soBiz3KYgV @FOXLA

In the aftermath, Miracle tells us the customer who received the order reached out in a big way ... sending her a hefty tip after seeing the viral clip and realizing it was from their order.

Without disclosing the exact dollar amount, Miracle says the unexpected gesture meant far more than the money itself and was one of the biggest tips she's received while working for the food delivery service.

The viral video has racked up thousands of views online, with many commenters praising the driver's determination ... while also urging people to be more careful around delivery workers who often navigate busy streets to complete orders.

Miracle tells us she suffered minor injuries to her back and is currently staying away from being behind the wheel while raising money through a GoFundMe she set up ... adding she doesn't plan on returning to the delivery app due to feeling traumatized from the situation.

A DoorDash spokesperson tells us ... "This was a frightening situation, and we're so relieved this Dasher is safe and recovering. Her strength through this has been remarkable, and we've been in contact since the incident to check in and ensure she has the support she needs. We're grateful law enforcement acted quickly to apprehend the suspect."