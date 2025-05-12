NY Town Official Charged After DoorDash Driver Shot in Driveway, on Video

A DoorDash driver hightailed it out of Dodge ... after cops say he showed up at the wrong upstate New York address -- and someone opened fire at him, sending him to the hospital with a severe bullet wound.

Cops say a Ring doorbell camera caught the wild May 2 shooting on video, which then surfaced on social media Sunday and appears to show the shooter getting all trigger-happy.

JUST IN: News 12 has obtained exclusive video allegedly showing Chester Highway Superintendent John Rielly shooting a lost DoorDash driver as the victim tried to leave in his car. What we know about the disturbing case - https://t.co/z4SzXglNry pic.twitter.com/T38zv2IYSC — Blaise Gomez (@BlaiseGomez12) May 8, 2025 @BlaiseGomez12

According to law enforcement sources, the video shows the gun-toting suspect, John J. Reilly, dashing out of a house in the rural town of Chester, NY, and extending his arm with a pistol in hand. Police say Reilly is the Chester Highway Superintendent and a federally licensed firearms dealer.

In the video, you can see a man with a rifle strapped to his chest squeezing off shots from a handgun in the direction of a car, presumably being driven by the DoorDash employee.

Police say the worker was trying to deliver food to someone else in the neighborhood ... but got lost and ended up at Reilly's house.

In the Ring footage, the deliveryman's vehicle, with its headlights shining brightly, quickly makes a U-turn and speeds away as you see the gunman fire one last shot for good measure. Cops say the worker was hit once in the back and hospitalized, where he was listed in serious condition.

We're told Reilly was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon after being taken into custody and processed at a police facility.