DoorDash Driver's Racist Slur At Black Customer Caught On Ring Video

A Nashville DoorDash driver was caught on doorbell footage hurling a racist slur at a Black customer -- a despicable act that led to his firing.

In a shocking TikTok clip posted Tuesday by customer Christina Derrica, the delivery man drops her order on her front porch and says, "Here's your food, n****r."

He still did his job, though, snapping a photo of the food for proof of delivery, but then felt compelled to drop yet another n-bomb -- as he walked away he muttered, "Chow down, n****r."

In her post, viewed more than 3 million times already, Christina demanded DoorDash fire the man -- and they swiftly did just that.

In fact, Christina shared a screenshot of the DoorDash email she received, where a customer service rep assured her they were ready to assist if she wanted to report the incident to the police. It's unclear whether she's taken that step.

DoorDash also expressed its horror at the man's actions, which it says violated the company's policy of zero tolerance for racism.