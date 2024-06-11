White TikToker Fired From Job After Dropping N-Word in Rant

Play video content TikTok/@llddis

A white woman on TikTok who dropped the n-word just lost her day job -- and a lot of people are saying she deserves it after refusing to apologize.

Lilly Gaddis recently shared a video of herself cooking, in which she said, "Everyone I know that is married right now is married to broke-ass n*****." She also made derogatory remarks about "dumb whores" and "immigrants fresh off the boat looking for a green card."

The context is that she was pushing back on the notion that women are gold diggers -- and she was offering examples of why that isn't the case ... which included the racial slur. No surprise ... the clip drew intense backlash, prompting Lilly to post a follow-up clip.

LG said she realized her video upset members of a certain community, adding, "The backlash made me do a deep dive and soul search, and after all that, I still couldn't find a care."

Her remarks caught the attention of her employer -- Rophe of the Carolinas, a home healthcare company in Wilmington, North Carolina -- and they let her go from her marketing and sales manager position.

The company released a lengthy statement Tuesday ... pointing out they were owned and operated by a Black female and an immigrant-owned business, so they categorically didn't support or condone her behavior.

Her firing seems to be NBD to Gaddis -- 'cause she broke the news herself last Friday, posting, "Oh no, I just got fired! #mob."