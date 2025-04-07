Young Scooter's Emotional Funeral in Atlanta Brings Out Family and Friends

Emotions ran high as a funeral for rapper Young Scooter was held today -- just over a week after his tragic death on his 39th birthday.

The funeral went down Monday at Atlanta’s Saint Philip AME Church ... with photos and clips showing Scooter’s casket carried out by heartbroken loved ones -- all while other family and friends looked visibly shaken, saying their final goodbyes. He'll be buried in his hometown of Walterboro, South Carolina.

Monday's service was marked as a celebration of his life -- white doves were released into the sky after the ceremony, symbolizing peace, hope, and freedom.

Young Scooter’s death occurred after a 911 caller claimed a naked woman was being attacked and dragged back inside a home ... a house where Scooter was inside.

In what appears to be a case of "swatting," Atlanta cops say they rushed to the scene, but none of the reported details checked out. During the chaos, Scooter -- legal name Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey -- ended up running out the back door, and seriously tearing an artery in his right thigh on a fence -- an injury that sadly turned out to be fatal.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner released Young Scooter's autopsy results, listing his death as an "accident." He died on March 28 ... his 39th birthday.